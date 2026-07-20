4 Die After Entering Abandoned Well To Rescue Calf In Haryana Village

Four men died after entering an abandoned well to rescue a calf in Haryana's Jhajjar district, with police suspecting inhalation of toxic gas led to their deaths.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Munimpur village.

Jhajjar's Police Commissioner Rajshree Singh told reporters that rescue efforts were launched and the men were brought out and taken to hospital, but they were declared dead.

"A calf fell into the abandoned well, which is about 40-50 years old. To save the animal, two men entered the well. When they did not come out two more entered the well but they too did not come out. Rescue efforts were launched and they were taken to hospital where they were declared as brought dead," Inspector Paramjit, Station House Officer, Sadar police station in Jhajjar, said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Monu, Dalbir, Narender, all local villagers and a migrant labourer identified as Ramu, the SHO said. He said the calf also died in the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)