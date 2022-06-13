35 In English, 36 In Maths: Class 10 Marksheet Of IAS Officer Goes Viral

Tushar D Sumera is the district collector of Bharuch, Gujarat.

An IAS officer shared his Class 10 marksheet on Twitter to encourage students who are waiting for their board results. Tushar D Sumera, the district collector of Bharuch, Gujarat, could score only the passing marks in his Class 10 board results. He got 35 marks in English and 36 in Mathematics.

A picture of Mr Sumera along with the report card, which was blurred, was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre.

"Sharing his mark sheet, Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera has said that he scored only passing marks in class 10 board exams. Out of 100, he got only 35 in English and 36 in Maths. Not only in the entire village but also at his school, he was told that he can't do anything," the post read.

भरूच के कलेक्टर तुषार सुमेरा ने अपनी दसवीं की मार्कशीट शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि उन्हें दसवीं में सिर्फ पासिंग मार्क्स आए थे.



उनके 100 में अंग्रेजी में 35, गणित में 36 और विज्ञान में 38 नंबर आए थे. ना सिर्फ पूरे गांव में बल्कि उस स्कूल में यह कहा गया कि यह कुछ नहीं कर सकते. pic.twitter.com/uzjKtcU02I — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 11, 2022

Tushar Sumera has also penned a thank you note for Mr Sharan on the micro-blogging site.

Tushar Sumera became an IAS officer in 2012. He completed his graduation in the Arts stream and worked as a school teacher before clearing the UPSC examination.

Meanwhile, this year, the UPSC examination was topped by Shruti Sharma. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secured the second and third positions, respectively.