Rajasthan University Undergraduate, PG Exam Results Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Rajasthan University Exam Results 2026: Rajasthan University has released the results for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the year 2026. Students can now check semester-wise results as well as re-evaluation (rechecking) exam results on the university's result portal, result.uniraj.ac.in.



The results for BSc BEd Part-2 (Integrated Course) Exam 2025 (Revaluation) were declared on February 19. Additionally, results for BA, BCom, BSc (Bio Group and Maths Group) Semester 1 and 2 (Non-Collegiate) (Revaluation) and LLB First, Second, and Third Year (Supplementary/New Scheme) Exam 2025 (Revaluation) were announced on February 16.



Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their results by visiting the university's official website and entering their roll number.

How To Check Rajasthan University Result 2026:

Visit the official website: uniraj.ac.in

On the homepage, select the "Results" or "Examination" tab.

Choose your exam from the list (e.g., B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, B.A. Part III).

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

Save or print the mark sheet PDF for future use.

Details Mentioned On Rajasthan University Marksheet:

Students are advised to verify the following details: