Clash Between Two Groups At Aligarh Muslim University

Kashmiri students allege that attacks on them are being ignored.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University Campus on Sunday night after a clash broke out between two groups.

The AMU Centenary Gate was immediately closed after the fight by the Kashmiri students, police said.

Two teams each from Proctor's office and Police Administration immediately reached the spot and pacified the agitating students after assuring them of a meeting with the District Magistrate to solve their grievances.

Sartaj Hafeez, an AMU Student from Kashmir said, "The increasing number of attacks on students from Kashmir are ignored. No action is being taken. We are demanding that there should be an inquiry into the attacks that have taken place and strict action should be taken against the culprits. The culture of fighting should also end."

Additional City Magistrate (II) Sudhir Kumar, who reached the spot with police personnel, said, "We have received information that there was some problem between Kashmiri students in AMU and Ghazipur's group".

Mr Kumar further said the Centenary gate was closed by the Kashmiri students in connection with the fight, which was reopened shortly only after the arrival of a team from the university administration.

"These students have given a memorandum regarding their demands and have also sought time to meet the District Magistrate tomorrow. Tomorrow (December 27) a group of 5 Kashmiri students will hold talks with the District Magistrate," Sudhir Kumar added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)