AMU Vice-Chancellor Urges Alumni To Help Those Affected By Delhi Violence

Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Professor Tariq Mansoor has in a letter urged alumni and people of the educational institute to voluntarily contribute to the rehabilitation of the members of the affected families in recent incidents of violence in Northeast Delhi, said University Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Saleem Peerzada on Monday.

"Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, we will help the sufferers. The Vice-Chancellor has written a letter asking people to come forward to help the people. The VC has sanitized people to help these people in rehabilitation," he said while speaking to media.

At least 48 people were killed and over hundreds injured in the Northeast Delhi violence last week.