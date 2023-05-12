Class 12 CBSE Results: Child Actor Suhani Sethi Scores 99 In Two Subjects

Suhani Sethi is a student of humanities in Delhi Public School, RK Puram

Child actor Suhani Sethi, who featured in films such as "Saand Ki Aankh" and Akshay Kumar-starrer "Cuttputli", has scored 99 in two subjects in the class 12 CBSE board exams.

The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 12 results with 87.33 per cent of students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent from last year. There will be no merit list to "avoid unhealthy competition", the board announced.

Suhani Sethi, a student of humanities in Delhi Public School, RK Puram, scored 99 in psychology and sociology. Her scores in English and Economics were 98 and 97, respectively.

The 17-year-old has a passion for acting, said her father Sanjiv Sethi, who is a doctor. Her mother Vandana is also a doctor.

Sunahi Sethi has appeared in movies such as "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" and "Student of the Year 2", playing the younger version of Tara Sutaria's character of Mia. She has also done advertisements for popular brands.

