23 From This Academy Cleared Civil Services Exams, Including Topper

This year, 23 students from RCA cleared the UPSC exams.

Shruti Sharma, who topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam this year, said the credit for her achievement goes to everyone in her journey.

One of the key cogs of that journey was the Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) where Ms Sharma was a student.

The RCA is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students preparing for civil services exams.

"The RCA began its journey in 2010. So far the academy has produced 270 civil servants, including the 23 students who cleared the UPSC this year," said Professor Abid Haleem, Director, RCA, in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

"The RCA conducts an all-India entrance test which is very tough, quite like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). It is very comprehensive and is conducted in three languages entailing three components. Only 100 students qualify for the RCA every year through the entrance exam," Professor Haleem added