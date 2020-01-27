Citizenship Amendment Act India's Internal Matter, Says France: Report

Protests have erupted across India over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

France considers the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) an internal matter of India, French diplomatic sources said today after nearly 600 lawmakers in the 751-member European Union parliament moved six resolutions against the controversial law.

The lawmakers had said the Citizenship Amendment Act marked a dangerous shift in India's citizenship regime.

For France, the CAA is India's internal political matter and it has been stated on several occasions, the sources said. They added that the European Parliament is an institution independent of member states and the European Commission.

The Citizenship Amendment Act offers citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

India has been witnessing massive protests against the new law with opposition parties, civil rights groups and activists saying that granting citizenship based on religion is against the foundational principles of the Constitution.

Indian has maintained that the Citizenship Amendment Act was an entirely internal matter and that it was adopted through democratic means after a debate in both houses of Parliament.