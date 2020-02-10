Cases Against Me Are Badge Of Honour, Says Sumaiya Rana

Sumaiya Rana was attending an anti-CAA event at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Sumaiya Rana, daughter of Munawwar Rana, on Sunday said that the cases filed against her by the state government are a badge of honour for her.

"I have said that the Uttar Pradesh police is acting in an autocratic manner and that this will not work. As a result, cases were filed against me and my sister on the next day for alleged violation of section 144," said Munawwar Rana.

"Yogi Adityanath must be thinking that I have been punished by him through this act. I would say that this is a badge of honour for us. The coming generations will remember us for this," she said.

"The environment in the country is vitriolic and it is suffocating to live in such conditions," she added.

Protests have been going on in various parts of the country against the newly amended citizenship law since December last year.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.