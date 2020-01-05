Citizenship Act Helps Persecuted Minorities, Won't Affect Any Indian: VK Singh

VK Singh said, "What Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi say is not relevant to me" (File)

Reiterating his support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday said the act does not take away the rights of citizenship from anyone but helps the persecuted minorities instead.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Singh said, "The parties who work only for the vote bank have misled the people. The citizenship Amendment Act does not mean it will take away citizenship from the people. It is just a step for the persecuted minorities who have entered our country from neighboring states like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This is an initiative to provide people with citizenship rights so that they have a healthy life."

The leader said the BJP is trying to help people through the CAA and the opposition is trying to create confusion regarding it.

Further talking about the recent attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, VK Singh highlighted, "The attack shows that our people are not safe in other countries and here CAA will help them reside in India with citizenship."

On Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visiting the family members of the victims killed in police firing during the protests against the CAA, Mr Singh said, "I do not care what they do. What Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi say is not relevant to me."