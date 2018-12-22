Christian Michel Appears In Delhi Court, Probe Agency Seeks To Arrest Him

A Delhi court allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel inside the courtroom for 15 minutes

All India | | Updated: December 22, 2018 14:54 IST
Christian Michel is one of the accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case


New Delhi: 

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, was produced before a Delhi court today.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Mr Michel inside the courtroom for 15 minutes after the agency sought his custodial interrogation.

The ED also sought to arrest the British national in a money laundering case.

The court had reserved the order on Mr Michel's bail plea on December 19 and had sent him to judicial custody till December 28.

Mr Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

