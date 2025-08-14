Choppers, Rescue Teams Rush To J&K's Kishtwar After Massive Cloudburst

Teams of the specialised rescue and relief agency NDRF have been sent to Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after a huge cloudburst hit a village. Officials said 12 bodies have been recovered, and the number of dead may rise.

Several helicopters have been deployed in the area to look for survivors. The cloudburst hit Chositi village in Paddar subdivision of Kishtwar district. The area is considered remote and reaching there is not easy, officials said.

The state government's rescue teams are also working in tandem with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said his office is receiving updates and all possible support will be given. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to officials to

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a post on X said rescue and relief operations are going on.

"Directed civil, police, army, NDRF and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," Mr Sinha said.

BJP MLA Sunil Sharma said the cloudburst hit an area where people park their vehicles and set up shops for the Shri Machail Yatra. The yatra has been temporarily stopped.