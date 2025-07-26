Chirag Paswan's Big Attack On Nitish Kumar After Bihar Ambulance Shocker

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Saturday strongly criticised the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Paswan expressed concern over the surge in criminal activities, stating, "I feel sad that I am supporting a government where crime has become rampant. It is imperative to control it, or else the consequences will be very bad. This is playing with the lives of people here."

He accused the administration of bowing before criminals, saying, "A series of crimes like murder, rape, gang rape, dacoity, burglary, theft and eve teasing are taking place one after another in the state. Though action and arrests have taken place, it raises the question - why are such incidents happening in the state?"

With assembly elections nearing, Paswan acknowledged the possibility of crimes being orchestrated to malign the government. However, he emphasised that it is still the administration's responsibility to maintain law and order.

"Even if these crimes are aimed at defaming the government, the government must stop them," he said.

In a scathing attack, Paswan said, "Either the administration has a hand in it, or it is trying to cover up these incidents, or it has become completely ineffective. The situation is turning dangerous."

Urging immediate action, Paswan appealed to the state government: "I request the Bihar government to act before it's too late."

Recently, heinous crime incidents like murders, rapes and gang rapes happened here in Bihar, especially in Patna.

On Friday, a female candidate of the Home Guard was gang raped by two men in an ambulance in Gaya.

In the last 30 days, a dreaded gangster, Chandan Mishra, was gunned down by five armed men inside the high-profile Paras Hospital in Patna.

Famous industrialist Gopal Khemka was gunned down outside his residence in Patna, a sand trader Ramakant Yadav was murdered in Dulhin Bazar, Patna, a grocery trader Vikram Jha was killed in Patna and many other incidents.



