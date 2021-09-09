Chirag Paswan Invites President Kovind, Lalu Yadav To Father's Death Anniversary Event: Report

Chirag Paswan has invited top political leaders to the commemoration ceremony (File)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan met with Lalu Prasad Yadav today to invite him to a commemoration ceremony for his father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna to mark his first death anniversary.

Mr Paswan also extended an invitation to President Ram Nath Kovind for the event on September 12, party sources said. He had met Kovind as part of a parliamentary panel on official languages and presented a report to the President.

Lalu Prasad Yadav recalled his long association with Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan and said his "blessings" are with Chirag Paswan.

Although Mr Yadav may not attend the event, his son Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be present.

Earlier in the day, Chirag Paswan also met BJP leader and junior Home Minister Nityanand Rai to invite him.

Amid a tussle within his party with his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag Paswan has invited top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, to the commemoration ceremony.