Chirag Paswan Gets Death Threat, Letter Mentions "Hardcore Terrorists"

Union minister Chirag Paswan has received a death threat, an anonymous letter said that he would be killed by "hardcore terrorists". Paswan, the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party, who is in charge of the food processing industry, has Z-Plus security.

The matter has been conveyed to the Union Home Ministry and Union Minister Amit Shah has been informed.It has also been brought to the attention of the CRPF and the Bihar government.

A letter to the home ministry from Paswan's secretary read: "An unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received in the Ministry today. Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Hon'ble Union Minister of Food Processing Industries".

"You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists," the letter read.

The letter added that the matter be taken up urgently and investigated and the question of the minister's security be looked into.

