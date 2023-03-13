Chirag Delhi Flyover Partially Shut, Heavy Traffic In Parts Of South Delhi

The repair of the Chirag Delhi flyover began on Sunday. (Representational)

A heavy traffic congestion is being reported in parts of south Delhi due to partial closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road for repair on Monday morning.

The Delhi Police said they have received several calls on their helpline about heavy traffic in Chirag Delhi between 8 am and 10.30 am.

A number of commuters shared updates on the traffic situation on their Twitter handles.

One Twitter user reported traffic jam for three hours between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi. Another said he was unable to cover a distance of 1 km even in 1 hour.

Some travellers reported heavy traffic between Pushpa Bhawan and Chirag Delhi since 7:30 am.

One user complained that authorities have shut down the Chirag Delhi flyover on a day when Class 12 students have to appear for a paper.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that movement of vehicles has also been hit on the Ganda Nala Road in the carriageway from Hospital red light to Nizamuddin East red light and on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Moolchand towards Lodhi flyover due to breakdown of buses.

The repair of the Chirag Delhi flyover began on Sunday and the work on each carriageway will take 25 days. One carriageway will be closed for traffic while the other will remain operational, the traffic police said.

Officials said traffic will remain affected on some routes in south Delhi as one of the carriageways of the Chirag Delhi flyover will remain closed for 25 days from March 12.

