Despite Yesterday's Talks, China Took Provocative Action Again: Centre

Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo, Centre said

Chinese troops were engaged in provocative action again in the south bank area of Ladakh's Pangong Lake yesterday, but India was able to prevent these attempts, the government said two days after a similar attempt in the same area.

"Yesterday, on 31st August, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action," the foreign ministry said.

"Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo.

"The actions and behavior of the Chinese side since earlier this year along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) has been in clear violation of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquility on the border. Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two Foreign Ministers as also the Special Representatives," the ministry said.