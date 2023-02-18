Chinese Arrested For Trying To Cross India-Nepal Border Without Documents

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening

Chinese Arrested For Trying To Cross India-Nepal Border Without Documents

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, cops said. (Representational)

Lakhimpur Kheri:

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a Chinese national while he was trying to cross the India-Nepal border here without any valid documents, police said on Saturday.

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area here on Friday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aditya Kumar told PTI.

"During interrogation in police custody, the Chinese national could not produce any valid documents for his stay in India," he said.

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Oh Deer! Intruder Breaks Through Glass Window In US School. Watch
.