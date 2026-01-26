"Good Neighbours, Friends": China's Xi On India Ties In Republic Day Message

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day on Monday, calling for strong regional partnerships between "good neighbours, friends and partners". In his message to President Droupadi Murmu, the Chinese Premier referred to Beijing and New Delhi as the "dragon and the elephant doing tango"-- a phrase China often uses to describe the relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Jinping said that over the past year, China-India relations have continued to improve and develop and are of "great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity," according to the Xinhua news agency.

He said that Beijing believes that being "good neighbours, friends and partners" is the right choice for both China and India. Jinping also said he hoped that both sides would expand exchanges and cooperation and address each other's concerns to promote healthy and stable diplomatic ties.

Improving India-China Ties

Jinping's remarks come amid improving India-China ties, which remained under strain for four years after the 2020 Galwan Valley border clash in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat. After that, the 3,800 km (2,400-mile) border between the two nations was heavily militarised by both sides.

Both countries began improving ties last year after staging a series of high-level bilateral visits. The road to restoration of the bond was relaid in October 2024, when Jinping met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, Russia, during the BRICS Summit. Since then, Beijing and New Delhi have continued to engage in dialogue and exchanges to resolve the differences.

Direct flights also resumed in 2025 as both countries stepped up trade and investment flows against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's combative foreign policy. Officials from both sides say that despite existing differences and obstacles, relations are maintaining a positive trajectory, considering the limitations imposed by their strategic rivalry.

India's Republic Day Celebrations

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.