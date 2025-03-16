'China's Rise Hampers India's Effort To Be Global South's Leader': Army Chief

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said the rise of China as a dominant economic and strategic force hampers India's effort to be the natural leader for the Global South. He said India needs to look at the possibilities of Africa as a future power centre.

"The rise of China as a dominant economic and strategic force adds complexity, creates competition, and hampers India's effort to be the natural leader for the Global South," General Dwivedi said at the fourth General Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture in Delhi.

The army chief reflected on the challenges that India is facing in its ability to shape key international decisions.

"With the democratic shift and resource control race, we need to look at possibilities of Africa as a future power centre... India's position will remain pivotal due to its geography, demography, democracy, prosperity, soft power, and inclusive approach... India, despite having the largest population, largest democracy, seventh largest land mass, and a geostrategic location, continues to remain at a relatively lower global standing," he said.

"We have been repeatedly blocked, leaving us with little ability to shape key international decisions directly. Even BRICS has faced setbacks... Its purported attempt to upend the mighty US dollar has invited an open pushback from the Trump administration. In light of the same, we need to closely watch SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation)," General Dwivedi said.

He highlighted the importance of emerging technologies in national security, saying technological prowess has become the new currency of deterrence and data has become the new capital of trade and security.

"Security is about wholesome capability to wage war and deter war. Healthy military-civil fusion, Aatm Nirbhar defence industrial base, dual-use assets at the national level, well-informed and empowered decision-makers of time framework, and inclusive approach for citizen warriors play a pivotal role," General Dwivedi said.

General Dwivedi said anti-colonial allies champion multi-world order and that bandwagoning of nations helps prevent conflict.

"I imagine what General Rawat would have said had he been required to give us some guidelines on the envisaged role of India in the emerging security paradigm in the centrality of security forces, anti-colonial allies champion multi-world order and bandwagoning of nations helps prevent conflict. Thus, be a part of all frameworks like SCO, BRICS, BIMSTEC, Indian Ocean Regional Association, etc," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi says, "... The world has been facing new challenges, which led to the fall of regimes in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and many more... The idealists are becoming realists, and vice versa. Part-time... pic.twitter.com/xuSyD6HD0m — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2025

The army chief spoke about the importance of India aligning with its partners in the Global South.

"Reform the UN Security Council to include global South representatives. Play an active role in conflict resolution as a negotiator or a mediator. Harness the positive strength of the Indian diaspora the world over for humanitarian causes. Share a common platform for global commerce, enable the emergence of the Global South, be the leader in sharing additional resources with the have-nots for better socioeconomic development," General Dwivedi said.

"Lead peacekeeping operations, advocate nuclear weapons as a political asset only for deterrent purposes as long as possible, lead GWOT (Global War on Terrorism) by virtue of facing it first hand in J&K, the northeast, and against left-wing extremism; I would like to assure you that the Indian Army remains aligned and integrated with the nation," he added.