Children With Disabilities Sexually Assaulted At Dehradun School, 1 Arrested

The 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint by the children's mother.

Read Time: 1 min
The accused is native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.
Dehradun:

A caretaker at a school in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and beating two differently-abled minor students, police said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint by the children's mother, they said.

In her complaint, the mother alleged that her children were beaten up and sexually assaulted by the caretaker of the school, the police said.

Following this, a case was registered against the accused under sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

Taking immediate action, the police sent the children for medical examination and informed the Child Welfare Committee about the case, they said.

The police said the CCTV and other evidence from the school have been seized and further probe is underway.

The accused is native of Uttar Pradesh's ​​Ghazipur district and was presently living in Kargi Chowk, Dehradun.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

