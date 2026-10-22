Child Assault Convict, Nepali Citizen Escape From Chennai's Central Prison

Two inmates, a POCSO convict and a Nepali national, have escaped from the high-security Puzhal Central Prison in two separate incidents, police said on Wednesday.

The Nepali national, identified as 21-year-old Sudeep Bogati, was lodged in the foreign nationals' block of the convict prison. A resident of Padi in Chennai, Bogati was arrested in connection with a theft case on August 16.

Prison officials realised he was missing during the routine evening roll call on Tuesday. After an extensive search within the premises until Wednesday morning yielded no results, authorities lodged a formal complaint at the Puzhal police station.

In the second incident, a 41-year-old convict, Suresh, managed to give the slip to prison guards early Wednesday morning. A resident of Thirumangalam, Suresh was arrested in 2021 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was serving his sentence.

Based on his good conduct over the years, he had been assigned daily duties at the prison bazaar located just outside the main jail premises. He reportedly escaped around 7 am when the guards were distracted.

Following complaints from the prison administration, Puzhal police have registered cases regarding both incidents. Special police teams have been constituted to track down and apprehend the missing inmates, officials said.

Taking serious note of the back-to-back escapes from the highly guarded facility, top prison authorities have initiated a departmental inquiry to probe the security lapses, sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)