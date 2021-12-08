Gen Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashes: What We Know So Far - 5 Points

It is believed nine people were on board the Air Force's Mi-17V5 helicopter is unknown. The Air Force has confirmed that General Rawat was on board, but there is no confirmation on his condition. Four people have been confirmed dead and two have survived. Details about the rest not known so far.

The identities of those on board and those who were found dead is being withheld at this point, in line with protocol that says the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, must first be informed and he must then brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the information is released to the public.

The chopper took off from the Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. It was heading to Wellington in Ooty, where a Defence Services Staff College is located.

The Tamil Nadu government has sent senior officials, including the Nilgiri District Collector, to the crash site to assist in rescue ops and aid in the investigation.