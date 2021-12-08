'Deeply Anguished': PM Modi Tweets On General Bipin Rawat's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences for General Bipin Rawat, the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, who died this morning in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Twelve other people died in the crash -- among them was General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat.

"I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," the Prime Minister tweeted.