Gen Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashes: Who Were On Board

Gen Bipin Rawat, his family members, staff were aboard the Army chopper

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his family members and staff were in the army chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu this afternoon.

The Indian Air Force confirmed on Twitter that Gen Rawat was on the flight. He had taken a flight from Delhi to Sulur earlier today.

Gen Rawat is India's first chief of defence staff, a position that was established in 2019.

The Tamil Nadu government has sent senior officials to site of crash to help in rescue operation.

Here is the list of people who were on board the chopper that crashed:

Gen Bipin Rawat

Mrs Madhulika Rawat

Brig LS Lidder, SM,VSM

Lt Col Harjinder Singh

NK Gursewak Singh

NK Jitendra Kumar

Vivek Kumar

B Sai Teja

Hav Satpal

Five crew members were also there in the chopper.

The crash site in the Niligiri Hills is in a forested area, which makes access to the wreckage a difficult proposition. Visuals showed the wreckage scattered on the hillside and rescuers at work, struggling through thick smoke and fire.