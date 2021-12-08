Updates: Army Chopper Crashes In Tamil Nadu, General Bipin Rawat On Board

Army Chopper Crash: The crash took place in the Nilgiris, according to reports.

An Army chopper carrying senior defence officers has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI has said quoting sources.

The crash took place in the Nilgiris, according to reports. Some injured people have been taken to hospital.

Some reports say there were 14 people on board.

Here are the LIVE updates on Army Chopper Crash:

Dec 08, 2021 14:15 (IST) Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.

Dec 08, 2021 14:09 (IST) Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation)