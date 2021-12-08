Videos: Charred Bodies Recovered From Army Chopper Crash In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash: The chopper crashed this afternoon.

An army chopper that had Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board crashed in Tamil Nadu this afternoon.

In a tweet, the Air Force said, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu."

"An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added. General Rawat's wife was among those on the chopper.

Videos of search and rescue operations were shared by news agency ANI.

Some charred bodies have been recovered from the site.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Locals are involved in the rescue operations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to brief parliament on the chopper crash soon. Mr Singh has already briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources have said.

Several top leaders tweeted about the incident, praying for the safety of General Rawat and others.

News of crash of the helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his family members and other personnel came as a shock!

My prayers are with them all. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 8, 2021

Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 8, 2021

"Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board. I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing," tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being," Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote.

