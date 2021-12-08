Updates: Air Force Chopper With Gen Bipin Rawat On Board Crashes, 5 Dead

Bipin Rawat: The crash took place in the Nilgiris.

A helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat crashed on Wednesday, with a Tamil Nadu minister at the scene saying at least five people were dead. General Bipin Rawat's wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel were reportedly among the 14 on board in a Mi-17 V5 chopper that "met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the air force said.

"I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway," said Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran.

Visuals showed the badly damaged chopper in flames, possibly under the impact of the crash. The accident site was a scene of despair with trees being reduced to broken pieces under the impact of the crash, flames from the chopper engulfing the wooden logs resulting in billowing smoke and personnel scurrying to douse the fire, including using buckets and water hose.

What seemed to be some charred bodies were also seen lying around.

Here are the LIVE updates on Air Force Chopper Crash With CDS Bipin Rawat Onboard:

Dec 08, 2021 16:31 (IST)

I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has met with an accident near Coonoor.



I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot. - M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 8, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 16:31 (IST) Defence Chief Bipin Rawat's chopper crashed 10 kms from nearest road

A helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed this morning. There were 14 people on board. The government has not yet commented on the condition of General Rawat, whose wife was travelling with him.



At 4.14 pm, Tamil Nadu government officials said that five of the passengers were found dead, two were hospitalized with severe burns, and the remaining had yet to be found.



They refused to comment on General Rawat, saying the Defence Ministry will share more details on him.

Dec 08, 2021 16:19 (IST)

#IAFChopperCrash | Rescue operations are over. 5 dead, 2 injured being treated at Wellington Hospital. Defence Minister visits Gen Rawat's Delhi residence; will brief Parliament. pic.twitter.com/C7V8catVgZ - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 16:16 (IST) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to give a statement in Parliament tomorrow, say sources



Dec 08, 2021 16:12 (IST) Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash: Video: Bodies Found At Site of Tragic Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash

An Air Force chopper that had Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board crashed in Tamil Nadu this afternoon. An Air Force chopper that had Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board crashed in Tamil Nadu this afternoon.

Dec 08, 2021 16:04 (IST)

"Saddened to hear that the IAF chopper carrying CDS General #BipinRawat crashed. I am trying to gather more information on the incident. As per preliminary information, he has been taken to hospital for treatment": Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/IzzEldo1mh - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 15:53 (IST) Rajnath Singh at Gen Bipin Rawat's residence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached General Bipin Rawat's residence



Dec 08, 2021 15:41 (IST) IAF chopper crash: Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is reaching Sulur airbase.



Dec 08, 2021 15:36 (IST) : Gen Bipin Rawat's chopper crashes: 5 dead, situation of two others critical, says Tamil Nadu Minister

I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway, said Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran.

Dec 08, 2021 15:29 (IST) Gen Bipin Rawat's chopper crashes: 5 Dead, 2 injured, search on for 7 others

Five bodies have been found from the crash site and two persons have been taken to hospital with severe burn injuries. A search is on for seven others.

Dec 08, 2021 15:26 (IST) Gen Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashes: What We Know So Far - 10 Points



#ChopperCrash | Gen #BipinRawat's Chopper Crashes: What We Know So Far



Read here: https://t.co/otc2lYQSMLpic.twitter.com/89WcRRPG7T - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 15:21 (IST) Defence Minister To Brief Parliament On Helicopter Crash

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief parliament on the crash of an air force chopper in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. The Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper, which crashed in Coonoor, a spot between Coimbatore and Sulur. Four people are dead and another four who survived, have been taken to a hospital. Their identities are not known yet.

News agency ANI reported that the chopper was carrying 14 people -- nine of them passengers and five crew members.



Following army protocol, Mr Singh has already briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, sources said.



Sources said Mr Singh, who is attending a meeting with senior officials of his ministry, will brief the Lok Sabha shortly. For now, he will not travel to Tamil Nadu and is monitoring the situation from Delhi, sources said. Sources said Mr Singh, who is attending a meeting with senior officials of his ministry, will brief the Lok Sabha shortly. For now, he will not travel to Tamil Nadu and is monitoring the situation from Delhi, sources said.

Dec 08, 2021 15:10 (IST) Gen Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashes: Who Were On Board

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his family members and staff were in the air force chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu this afternoon. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his family members and staff were in the air force chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu this afternoon.

Dec 08, 2021 15:03 (IST) The Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board, including the crew, said the Air Force in a statement.





Dec 08, 2021 14:47 (IST) Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being. - Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 8, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 14:41 (IST) Army Chopper Crash Updates

Reports at this time say five people have died and two have survived; they are in hospital with severe burn injuries. News agency ANI, quoting sources, said the injured have been taken to the military hospital at the Wellingdon base. Details about the rest are not known so far.

Dec 08, 2021 14:33 (IST) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashes: 5 Points

An Army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, at least one member of his family, and several of his staff members crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. An Army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, at least one member of his family, and several of his staff members crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Dec 08, 2021 14:26 (IST) Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 - ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 14:23 (IST) Army Chopper Crash Updates

Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper.



Prayers for speedy recovery. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 14:20 (IST) Army Chopper Crash Updates

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was on an army chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu a short while ago. General Rawat's staff and family members were also among the nine people on board.

Dec 08, 2021 14:15 (IST) #WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW - ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 14:09 (IST) #WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J - ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021