Updates: Air Force Chopper With Gen Bipin Rawat On Board Crashes, 5 Dead

A helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat crashed on Wednesday, with a Tamil Nadu minister at the scene saying at least five people were dead. General Bipin Rawat's wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel were reportedly among the 14 on board in a Mi-17 V5 chopper that "met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the air force said.
"I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway," said Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran.
Visuals showed the badly damaged chopper in flames, possibly under the impact of the crash. The accident site was a scene of despair with trees being reduced to broken pieces under the impact of the crash, flames from the chopper engulfing the wooden logs resulting in billowing smoke and personnel scurrying to douse the fire, including using buckets and water hose.
What seemed to be some charred bodies were also seen lying around.
I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has met with an accident near Coonoor.- M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 8, 2021
I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot.
At 4.14 pm, Tamil Nadu government officials said that five of the passengers were found dead, two were hospitalized with severe burns, and the remaining had yet to be found.
They refused to comment on General Rawat, saying the Defence Ministry will share more details on him.
#IAFChopperCrash | Rescue operations are over. 5 dead, 2 injured being treated at Wellington Hospital. Defence Minister visits Gen Rawat's Delhi residence; will brief Parliament. pic.twitter.com/C7V8catVgZ- NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2021
"Saddened to hear that the IAF chopper carrying CDS General #BipinRawat crashed. I am trying to gather more information on the incident. As per preliminary information, he has been taken to hospital for treatment": Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai- NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached General Bipin Rawat's residence
Five bodies have been found from the crash site and two persons have been taken to hospital with severe burn injuries. A search is on for seven others.
#ChopperCrash | Gen #BipinRawat's Chopper Crashes: What We Know So Far- NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2021
Sources said Mr Singh, who is attending a meeting with senior officials of his ministry, will brief the Lok Sabha shortly. For now, he will not travel to Tamil Nadu and is monitoring the situation from Delhi, sources said.
Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being.- Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 8, 2021
Reports at this time say five people have died and two have survived; they are in hospital with severe burn injuries. News agency ANI, quoting sources, said the injured have been taken to the military hospital at the Wellingdon base. Details about the rest are not known so far.
Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.- ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021
Prayers for speedy recovery.
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW- ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.- Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021
An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/cnKn7RNFeR