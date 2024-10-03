'I'm Still In Charge, Though For Short Time': Chief Justice Blasts Lawyer

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud took over in November 2022 and is set to retire next month

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pulled up a lawyer in the Supreme Court today after he told the bench that he had cross-checked with the court master about the details of the order dictated in court. "How dare you ask the court master what I dictated in the court? Tomorrow you will come to my house and ask the personal secretary what I am doing. Lawyers have lost all sense or what."

The Chief Justice said he was still in charge, "though for a short time". "Don't try these funny tricks again, these are my last days in the court," he said. The stern remarks came during an exchange over an arbitration order.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is set to retire on November 10. Justice Sanjiv Khanna is the next in line for the top legal post.

During his two-year term, Chief Justice Chandrachud has focused on ensuring decorum in the courtroom and often rebuked lawyers for bypassing processes and callous conduct in court.

The latest example played out in court earlier this week when the Chief Justice criticised a lawyer's use of the informal 'yeah' while addressing the bench. "This is not a coffee shop! what is this yeah yeah. I am very allergic to this yeah yeah. This cannot be allowed," the Chief Justice said sternly.

Earlier this year, during the hearing in the crucial electoral bonds case, the Chief Justice had blasted a lawyer when he raised his voice while addressing the bench. "Don't shout at me. This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting, you are in the court. You want to move an application, file an application. You have got my decision as Chief Justice, we are not hearing you. If you want to file an application, move it on the email. That's the rule in this court," he had said.