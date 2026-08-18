Elections In India Are Held "Strictly" As Per Constitution: Poll Body Chief

Young voters are at the heart of the Election Commission of India's renewed push to build an informed and engaged electorate, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar calling for sustained engagement with students and first-time voters as the poll panel launched Electoral Literacy Clubs 2.0 in Patna on Monday.

Addressing a conference on Electoral Literacy Clubs and ECINet at Gyan Bhawan, Kumar said educational institutions can play a crucial role in strengthening trust in the electoral process, improving electoral literacy and promoting informed democratic participation. "Their trust and informed participation in the electoral process is an investment in the future of democracy," he said.

The launch comes as several states head into the Assembly election cycle, with Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh in the first part of 2027, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later in the year. The Commission's focus on first-time voters and electoral literacy assumes added significance in these states, where young electors will form an important part of the electorate. The ECI has been stepping up voter awareness and registration efforts ahead of the polls.

Kumar stressed the need to familiarise young electors with the functioning of India's electoral system, including voter registration, polling and counting, democratic values and the role of the Election Commission. He said elections in India are held "strictly as per the Constitution of India, law and instructions issued by ECI" and conducted transparently, with political parties, candidates and their representatives able to participate in and scrutinise the process at different stages.

The ECI's ELC programme was first introduced in 2018 under its Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme to introduce students to democratic values, the electoral process and the role and functioning of the Commission. Officials said ELC 2.0 has been conceived as a response to a rapidly changing communication environment, shifting media consumption patterns and the growing reliance of young people on digital platforms.

Under the new framework, Electoral Literacy Clubs will be transformed into structured, visible and digitally enabled platforms across schools, colleges and universities. Rather than functioning only around election periods, the clubs will conduct continuous, year-round activities aimed at building electoral literacy among young people and awareness among citizens more broadly, according to EC officials.

The scale of the initiative is significant. India has approximately 15 lakh schools with nearly 25 crore students and around one crore teachers, while the higher education system comprises about 1,500 universities and 70,000 educational institutions with more than four crore students. The ECI sees this network as an opportunity to institutionalise electoral education rather than rely solely on election-time voter awareness campaigns.

EC officials said ELC 2.0 will provide students with factual and experiential understanding of the entire electoral cycle - from registration and preparation of electoral rolls to polling and counting. The clubs will also familiarise young citizens with ECINet, the Commission's digital platform for election-related services and information.

The initiative is expected to be rolled out through a dedicated ELC registration and onboarding portal linked to the ECI website and ECINet. Officials said the Commission aims to establish clubs across 15 lakh schools, around 70,000 colleges and 1,420 universities over the next six months. The clubs will form a pan-India network through which educational institutions can conduct activities and share electoral learning resources.

The Commission's stated vision is to develop a deeply rooted democratic culture in which every young citizen understands India's electoral system and the principles of trust, transparency and integrity underpinning it. The broader objective is not simply to increase voter registration or turnout, officials said, but to encourage citizens to participate enthusiastically, responsibly and meaningfully in democratic processes.

Kumar's emphasis on trust also fits into the Commission's broader recent messaging around transparency and public confidence in elections. In July, while addressing ECI media and communication officers, he said every action of the Commission is based on the Constitution, electoral laws and written instructions and urged officials to proactively counter misinformation and false narratives circulating on social media.

At Monday's programme, the ECI unveiled a new logo for the Electoral Literacy Clubs and adopted the tagline, "Learn Democracy. Lead Democracy." The Commission said the aim is to encourage young and first-time voters not merely to understand how elections work but to participate meaningfully and contribute to the strengthening of democratic institutions.

The clubs are also intended to take electoral literacy beyond the classroom. According to the concept note, young citizens are to become "ambassadors of electoral awareness", carrying information and understanding into their families, educational institutions and communities.

Kumar's two-day Bihar visit also included an interaction with around 500 Booth Level Officers at Nalanda University in Rajgir, where discussions focused on making the electoral process more effective, transparent, accessible and citizen-centric.