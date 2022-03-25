Chidambarams Told To Reply To Probe Agency Plea Against Documents Order

High court sought response of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case

The Delhi High Court today sought response of former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram on a petition by the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, challenging a trial court's order directing it to give them documents linked to the INX Media money laundering case.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice to the Chidambarams and listed the matter for hearing on April 20. The high court said the trial court order should not be implemented till the next date of hearing.

The ED, through advocate Amit Mahajan, challenged the trial court's January 25, 2020 order by which it was directed to provide a scanned copy of the list of the documents to prevent any further delay in the case.

The Chidambarams were represented through senior advocates N Hariharan, Siddharth Luthra and lawyer Arshdeep Singh.

The trial court's order was passed on two applications by the Chidambarams seeking inspection of documents that were not "relied upon" by the ED.

In the same case, the Delhi High Court on November 10, 2021, had dismissed the CBI's plea challenging the trial court's order allowing inspection of documents by the two in the INX Media corruption case.

P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019. On October 16 that year, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case.

Six days later, the Supreme Court granted bail to P Chidambaram in the case filed by the CBI. In the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019.