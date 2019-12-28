'Not Your Business': Chidambaram Slams Army Chief Over Citizenship Remark

P Chidambaram said General Bipin Rawat should not comment on civilian issues.

Highlights Army chief had accused certain "leaders" of instigating protesters

P Chidambaram says he should mind his own business

It's not the business of the Army to tell politicians what to do, he adds

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram today came down heavily on Army chief General Bipin Rawat over his criticism of political leaders opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, asking him to refrain from interfering in matters that don't concern him.

"It is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war. You fight war in accordance with your ideas and we will manage the country's politics in accordance with ours," he said at a mega rally against the controversial law in front of the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr Chidambaram also said it was distressing that the government has instructed top officials such as General Rawat to make false claims. "Now, the Army general is being asked to speak up. Is this the job of the Army general? It's a shame," he said. "Let me appeal to General Rawat... As you head the Army, you'd better mind your own business. What politicians will do, politicians will do."

On Thursday, General Rawat had accused certain "leaders" of instigating protesters to indulge in violence amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Leadership is all about leading. When you move forward, everybody follows... But leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing with a large number of students," he said at a health summit in the national capital.

Opposition politicians responded by asking General Rawat if he wasn't going beyond his brief by issuing such statements. "Leadership also means knowing the limits of one's office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution you head," Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said.

General Rawat will retire from service on December 31.

