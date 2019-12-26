'Leadership Is Knowing Limits Of One's Office': Asaduddin Owaisi On Army Chief's Remarks

Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Army chief General Bipin Rawat. (File)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at Army chief General Bipin Rawat for his comments on student leaders.

Mr Owaisi, while addressing the media, said, "Everyone has the right to protest. Even Prime Minister claims that he protested during emergency. If there is violence during the protest, there is police to control it. Why is army interfering in civilian matter?"

Earlier in the day, Mr Owaisi slammed the Army chief on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

"Leadership is knowing the limits of one's office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy & preserving the integrity of the institution that you head," Mr Owaisi had said.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also took a veiled dig at General Rawat's remarks.

Tweeting his response to the Army chief's comments, Mr Singh said: "I agree General Saheb but also leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in Genocide of Communal Violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb?"

General Rawat, at an event this morning, said that the leadership is all about leading.

"Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of universities and college students...the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," he said.