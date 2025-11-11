Chhattisgarh Receives Rs 33,000 Crore Investment Proposals

At the Investor Connect event held in Ahmedabad, Chhattisgarh received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 33,000 crore, paving the way for more than 10,532 new employment opportunities across multiple sectors.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai handed over investment letters to leading companies in sectors such as thermal power, green steel manufacturing, solar cells, pharmaceuticals, and medical food supplements.

Addressing business leaders and industrialists, Chief Minister Sai said Gujarat and Chhattisgarh would play a "pivotal role in building a developed India", emphasising the synergy between Gujarat's industrial spirit and Chhattisgarh's natural and human resources.

"While Gujarat is driving the nation's economy, Chhattisgarh is rapidly progressing in the same direction with abundant energy, minerals, skilled manpower, and investor-friendly policies," he remarked.

Highlighting recent reforms, the Chief Minister said the state government has implemented more than 350 policy reforms in the past 22 months to improve the ease of doing business.

Through a single-window clearance system, investors now receive approvals faster, and special incentives are being offered for industries setting up in tribal regions like Bastar and Surguja.

As of now, Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals exceeding Rs 7.5 lakh crore, Sai added.

Chhattisgarh, ranked second in India for coal production, recently attracted Rs 3.5 lakh crore worth of proposals during its Energy Summit.

Sai also noted that Naya Raipur is being developed as an IT and AI Data Centre hub, with semiconductor and electronics companies showing strong interest.

The tourism sector has been granted industry status, opening new investment avenues in hospitality and wellness.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary Subodh Kumar Singh, Industries Secretary Rajat Kumar, Chief Minister's Secretary Rahul Bhagat, and CSIDC Managing Director Vishwesh Kumar, among others.

Key investment commitments announced at the event include a Torrent Power Ltd's Rs 22,900 crore plan to establish a 1,600 MW thermal power plant in Ahmedabad, generating 5,000 jobs, and Onix Three Anersol Private Ltd's Rs 9,000 crore investment in green hydrogen, ammonia, and steel, creating 4,082 jobs.

With such high-value investments and a clear vision for inclusive growth, Chhattisgarh is positioning itself as a key player in India's next wave of industrial and green development.

