Chhattisgarh Increases Age Limit For Government Jobs By 5 Years

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to give a one-time relaxation of five years in upper age limit for state residents applying for government jobs barring posts in the police department.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to form a sub-committee to look into political cases registered with the police, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said after the meeting.

The sub-committee will be headed by another Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, he said.

Candidates domiciled in Chhattisgarh will get five-year upper age relaxation -- that is till December 31, 2028 -- while applying for state government jobs, he said.

This relaxation will not be applicable for home (police) department posts, said Mr Sao.

However, the maximum age limit for government job aspirants -- that is 45 years -- will remain unchanged, clarified Mr Sao.

He said the Chhattisgarh police in 2018 had issued an advertisement for recruitment of 2,259 constables. Five years later, on October 4, 2023, a fresh advertisement was issued for recruitment of 5,967 constables.

Applications for these posts have been invited online and the process of submission was still going on, Mr Sao said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said since female candidates already have an age relaxation of five years, the cabinet decided to extend the same benefit to their male counterparts applying for the post of constables.

