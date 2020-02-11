UP Announces Rs 25 Lakh For Family Of CRPF Jawan Killed In Naxal Encounter

Yogi Adityanath's government has also promised job to a family member of the killed jawan (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family of killed CRPF jawan from the state who died in an encounter with the Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the Yogi government has promised a job to a family member of the jawan, Vikas Kumar, who is from the Banda district of the state.

Two Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawans lost their lives in the encounter with the Naxals on Monday in the Irapalli jungles under Pamed Police Station Limits in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Six jawans also sustained injuries, while one Naxal was killed, in the encounter.

The commandos were from the 204 Battalion of the CoBRA.