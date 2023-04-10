'Won't Allow Liquor Ban In Bastar Till I'm Alive': Chhattisgarh Minister Sparks Row

The minister said that consumption of liquor in small quantities is not injurious to health.(FILE)

Amid ongoing politics over the liquor ban in Chhattisgarh, the state's Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma stroke a fresh controversy stating that he will not let prohibition on alcohol in Bastar till he is alive.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bastar, the minister termed alcohol as the need of tribal people and supported the consumption of liquor.

He also said that the consumption of liquor in small quantities is not injurious to health.

Earlier also, Mr Lakhma stated that the rules regarding the prohibition of liquor in the tribal-dominated Bastar region would be different from the entire state, and a decision in this regard would be taken by the panchayat there.

"The people of Bastar and their way of worship are different. Several rituals during worship are not done without alcohol. Therefore, the rules for Bastar regarding the liquor ban will differ and the question of prohibiting liquor there did not arise. The population in the region is tribal-dominated and the panchayat there will take a decision in this regard," he said.

The Minister had stated that rising above politics, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who thinks for the betterment of Chhattisgarh proposed to constitute a committee with one-two member from all the parties.

Mr Lakhma had alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh did not propose the names from their parties while Bahujan Samaj Party proposed the name for committee members but they did not come to the meeting.

Based on the committee's recommendations, the government will take the decision on the issue in the interest of the people here, Lakhma said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ranjana Sahu said the Congress government is lying over the issue

"On one hand the committee formed by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh is touring several states of the country, while on the other hand, the state has made a record in terms of selling liquor," the BJP MLA said.

