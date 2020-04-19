'Felt Tired Sitting, So Travelled': Chhattisgarh Minister On Violating Lockdown

Kawasi Lakhma travelled with his convoy from state capital Raipur to Raigarh on Saturday. (File)

At a time when the country is under coronavirus lockdown and the movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services, is prohibited, Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma violated lockdown provisions and travelled around 250 KM to reach Raigarh to meet a saint.

The minister travelled with his convoy from state capital Raipur to Raigarh on Saturday. He said that he was ''tired of sitting at home''.

"I was tired of sitting in Raipur, therefore I came to Raigarh overnight to see Mahatma Ji," he told reporters.

Mr Lakhma said that saving people's lives is the priority of state government.

"We are taking all the necessary efforts. Saving people's lives is our priority. If districts will request to lift the lockdown, we will do. The state is affected by coronavirus. Authorities, doctors and common people are supporting the efforts in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind.