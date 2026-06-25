Chhattisgarh Groom Turns Up Drunk For Wedding, Bride Walks Out

A 22-year-old woman refused to marry after finding the groom heavily inebriated during the wedding ceremony, leading to tensions at the venue in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.

The woman, identified as Muskan Pradhan, was felicitated by Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Pandey at his office here on Thursday for taking a stand against liquor addiction, officials said.

Pradhan, a resident of Kosmanda village under Champa police station limits, was scheduled to marry Sant Ram (24), a resident of Khokhra village, on June 23.

The wedding procession reached Kosmanda at around 4 pm, and the ceremony began soon afterwards. However, the groom was allegedly so drunk that he was unable to stand properly.

On learning about his condition, Pradhan refused to go ahead with the marriage.

Following her decision, tensions flared between members of the two families and wedding guests. As the situation escalated, police were informed, and a team led by Champa police station SHO Ashok Vaishnav reached the venue to bring the situation under control.

Pradhan told police that she had warned Sant Ram about his drinking habits after he arrived intoxicated during their engagement earlier.

The groom had then promised that he would stop consuming liquor, Vaishnav said.

While senior family members from both sides were discussing the issue, a fight broke out between some of the youth accompanying the wedding party and the bride's side. A few persons suffered minor injuries and were shifted to a hospital, the officer said.

According to family members, the groom's side has agreed to compensate the bride's family with around Rs 3 lakh towards expenses incurred for the wedding preparations, he added.

The woman, educated up to Class 10, told reporters she wants to continue her studies.

On Thursday, SP Vijay Pandey felicitated Pradhan in the presence of social workers and women representatives.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the village and nearby areas, with many residents praising the woman's decision.

Police said the episode sends a strong message against alcohol abuse and highlights the importance of responsibility, respect and good conduct in marriage.

Many locals described Pradhan's decision as an inspiration for families that often overlook addiction and irresponsible behaviour while entering into matrimonial relationships.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)