12 Lakh Landless Labourers In Chhattisgarh To Get 6,000 Annually

The Chhattisgarh government has launched the 'Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumihin Majdur Nyay Yojana', with the provision of Rs 200 crores benefiting 12 lakh landless families.

The scheme was announced in the state legislature on July 28, by the Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel. The amount has been included in the supplementary budget of the financial year 2021-2022.

The aim of the scheme is to support rural landless labourers with minimum wages so that they can access basic amenities. The beneficiaries are expected to receive their benefits before the end of this financial year, on March 31, 2022.

The families of the beneficiaries will each be ensured the amount of Rs 6,000 annually. There is also in place a mechanism to resolve any discrepancy related to a beneficiary's bank account, within 15 days, the state government said.

Mr Baghel said," We have launched a scheme that is a first of its kind focused on delivering economic justice, for the rural landless labourers of Chhattisgarh. Over 12 lakh households will benefit from this scheme. We hope to be able to ensure for them true justice, and true freedom."

'Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumihin Majdur Nyay Yojana' will give NYAY (Justice) by financially supporting the families of more than 12 lakh landless labourers, living with financial hardship, who do not own even a small piece of land, yet are dependent on agricultural labour for their income, according to the state government.

The scheme is focused on covering MGNREGA and contract workers, but assistance will also be provided to beneficiaries such as barbers, blacksmiths, dhobis (washermen and washerwomen) and priests across Chhattisgarh.

The beneficiaries of the 'Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumihin Majdur Nyay Yojana' can register themselves on the dedicated portal 'rggbkmny.cg.nic.in' from September 1 this year till November 30 this year.

