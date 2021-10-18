Chhattisgarh Congress Leader's Son, 9 Others Arrested For Thrashing Cops At Garba Event

The arrests were made last week (Representational)

A senior Congress leader's son and his nine associates were arrested for allegedly thrashing police personnel and trying to run a car over them and some civilians after a fight in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, an officer said today.

The incident took place at a garba event during the Navratri festival last week. The arrests were made last week and charges invoked against the accused include attempt to murder and rioting.

The opposition BJP has alleged that such incidents of "misuse of political power" have become frequent in the Congress-ruled state.

"The incident took place on the night of October 13 at a stadium in the Vikas Nagar area under Kondagaon police station limits. Later, ten accused, including Siddharth Shrivastav were arrested," Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said. Siddharth Shrivastav is the son of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) Secretary Manish Shrivastav.

They all were charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, obscene acts, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (some of the cops who were assaulted were tribal), he said, adding, further investigation is underway.

After receiving information that some people have created a ruckus at a garba event at the stadium, Kondagaon Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Nimitesh Singh along with other personnel rushed to the spot, another police official said.

When the cops reached the spot and tried to pacify Siddharth Shrivastav and his friends, who were involved in a fight, the accused allegedly thrashed and abused the police personnel, he said.

Meanwhile, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) also reached the spot to control the situation, but the accused misbehaved with him too, the official said.

Later, Siddharth Shrivastav boarded a car and allegedly tried to run policemen and people present at the spot with the vehicle, he said.

The Congress leader's son was immediately arrested, while his nine associates were held the next day, he added.

Slamming the ruling Congress over the incident, state BJP leader and former MLA Lata Usendi said when police personnel themselves are not protected under this government, how will the common people feel safe?

"The incident shows misuse of political power. This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Such incidents have become frequent under the Congress rule," she said.

Reacting to the episode, head of state Congress's communication wing Sushil Anand Shukla said Manish Shrivastav is associated with the party not his son.

Moreover, the CPCC Secretary has already declared that law will take its own course and if his son has committed any offence, he will face action, Mr Shukla added.