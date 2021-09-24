Soldier Killed As His Service Rifle Fires Accidentally, Colleague Injured

The service weapon of the head constable got accidentally discharged. (Representational)

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and his colleague injured in an accidental firing from the former's service rifle in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, an official said.

The incident took place when the deceased, identified as head constable Trilok Singh (37), who belonged to the CRPF's 229th battalion, and some other paramilitary personnel were going on leave, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shukla said.

The jawans had boarded a private passenger bus at Usoor to reach Bijapur town before proceeding for the further journey to their respective native places, he said.

Ahead of Bijapur, the service weapon - Insas rifle - of the head constable got accidentally discharged, leaving him seriously injured. Another head constable of his unit, Rajendra Singh, who was sitting beside him, also suffered injuries in the accidental firing, he said.

They were shifted to a local hospital, where Trilok Singh was declared dead while the condition of Rajendra Singh is said to be out of danger, ASP Shukla added.

An investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

According to police officials, the jawans going on leave carry weapons till they pass through sensitive areas of the region and then submit them to their unit in the district headquarter.

