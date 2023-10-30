Subsidised Cylinders, Loan Waivers: Priyanka Gandhi's Chhattisgarh Poll Pitch

Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi promised free electricity up to 200 units (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday promised several measures, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme, and free treatment to road accident victims if her party retains power after the polls in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a rally at Jalbandha in the state's Khairagarh assembly segment, Ms Vadra said around 6,000 state-run higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded to Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools. She also promised free electricity up to 200 units if the Congress wins.

"If re-elected in Chhattisgarh, Congress will launch Mahtari Nyay Yojana for women to provide Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder," Ms Vadra said.

Loans of Self Help Groups and those availed by women under the Saksham Yojna will be waived, she added.

She also said that free treatment will be provided to the victims of road and other accidents under the Chief Minister's Special Health Assistance Scheme.

"Tivara (a type of lentil) will be purchased from the farmers at the support price," she added.

Slamming the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked, "Will you vote for those who mislead you in the name of religion and only bring problems in your lives, or vote for the party that works to ensure your development and welfare?"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)