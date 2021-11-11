Chennai Airport Arrivals Suspended Till 6 pm Due To Heavy Rain, Crosswinds

Chennai airport has suspended all flights arriving between 1.15 and 6 pm in view of severe rains and heavy crosswinds. Departures will continue as scheduled, the airport tweeted this afternoon.

"The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind," the airport said, as six districts across Tamil Nadu, including capital Chennai, receive heavy rainfall from a depression over the Bay of Bengal this week and is expected to cross the coast this evening.