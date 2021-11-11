Watch: Chennai's Woman Cop Carries Unconscious Man On Shoulders To Safety

Rajeswari is a police inspector with Chennai's TP Chatram Police Station

As Chennai tackles waterlogging due to heavy rain over the past few days, a woman police inspector has set an example by leading rescue work from the front.

A video of Rajeswari, a police inspector with Chennai's TP Chatram Police Station, carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders and then ensuring his quick evacuation tells the story of duty, empathy and of a city coming together.

The video, tweeted by news agency ANI, begins with Ms Rajeswari overseeing rescue work hands-on in a waterlogged area. As rescue crew cut branches of a tree felled by strong winds, Ms Rajeswari, trousers rolled up, is seen pulling at the felled branches to get them out of the way.

The video then shows an unconscious man by the roadside. With the rescue workers' help, the woman police inspector carries the man on her shoulders and starts looking for a vehicle that can take him to safety. An auto is spotted and Ms Rajeswari carries the man to the three-wheeler, constantly giving instructions to the rescue workers accompanying her. She puts the unconscious man on the rear seat of the three wheeler and as the vehicle drives away, the policewoman turns back to her job of clearing the area in the rough weather.

The video received a thumbs-up on social media, with people lauding the officer's sense of duty in the tough times.

Heavy rain hammered several Tamil Nadu districts last night and this morning, particularly the northern districts. At least 14 people have died in rain-related incidents, a senior official told ANI this morning.

More rainfall has been forecast for Chennai and seven Tamil Nadu districts, and Puducherry. Alerts are in place for Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Salem, as well as Chennai.

An officer of the National Disaster Response Force said they have deployed 11 teams in Tamil Nadu and two in Puducherry, and five more are on standby.