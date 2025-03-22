10 Bengaluru-Bound Flights Diverted To Chennai Because Of Heavy Rain

At least 10 flights going to Bengaluru have been diverted to Chennai due to heavy rain in the Karnataka capital, airport officials said.

IndiGo in a post on X said unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru continue to impact flights.

"We're closely monitoring the weather and will keep you informed with timely updates," IndiGo said.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather conditions in #Bengaluru continue to impact flights. We're closely monitoring the weather & will keep you informed with timely updates. Check your flight status https://t.co/CjwsVzFWky & rebooking options here https://t.co/KpeDADNuCa. pic.twitter.com/SbhnmOBHfs — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 22, 2025

"We encourage you to keep a tab on your flight status for real time updates. Should there be a need to adjust your travel plans, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund conveniently via our website," IndiGo said.

It said their teams are closely monitoring the weather, and remain committed to resuming smooth and timely operations as soon as conditions improve.

Air India also said flight operations are impacted due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in air traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

"We advise all our passengers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport," the Tata Group-owned airline said in a post on X.

#ImportantUpdate

Due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru, flight operations are currently impacted, resulting in air traffic congestion. We advise all our passengers to check their flight status here- https://t.co/6ajUZVdGTe before proceeding to the airport. — Air India (@airindia) March 22, 2025

Some roads in Bengaluru are flooded and there are traffic jams in busy areas, residents said in social media posts.

The Bengaluru traffic police also alerted about traffic jam on the way to the airport.

"Due to heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli, there is severe traffic congestion, affecting the traffic towards the International Airport," the traffic police said.

Bengaluru often experiences long traffic jams. The situation worsens when it rains heavily.