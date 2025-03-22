Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

10 Bengaluru-Bound Flights Diverted To Chennai Because Of Heavy Rain

At least 10 flights going to Bengaluru have been diverted to Chennai due to heavy rain in the Karnataka capital, airport officials said

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
10 Bengaluru-Bound Flights Diverted To Chennai Because Of Heavy Rain
Ten flights have been diverted from Bengaluru due to heavy rain (representational)
Bengaluru:

At least 10 flights going to Bengaluru have been diverted to Chennai due to heavy rain in the Karnataka capital, airport officials said.

IndiGo in a post on X said unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru continue to impact flights.

"We're closely monitoring the weather and will keep you informed with timely updates," IndiGo said.

"We encourage you to keep a tab on your flight status for real time updates. Should there be a need to adjust your travel plans, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund conveniently via our website," IndiGo said.

It said their teams are closely monitoring the weather, and remain committed to resuming smooth and timely operations as soon as conditions improve.

Air India also said flight operations are impacted due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in air traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

"We advise all our passengers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport," the Tata Group-owned airline said in a post on X.

Some roads in Bengaluru are flooded and there are traffic jams in busy areas, residents said in social media posts.

The Bengaluru traffic police also alerted about traffic jam on the way to the airport.

"Due to heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli, there is severe traffic congestion, affecting the traffic towards the International Airport," the traffic police said.

Bengaluru often experiences long traffic jams. The situation worsens when it rains heavily.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rain, Chennai
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now