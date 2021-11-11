Tamil Nadu Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rains Predicted In Chennai

A waterlogged street following heavy rain at KM Garden in Purasaiwakkam, Chennai.

In several parts of Tamil Nadu, heavy rains took place on Wednesday. The low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression and is likely to cross the coast by today evening.

The intermittent, light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu picked up pace by the evening.

It became almost non-stop and heavy in several regions, particularly the northern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and nearby Chengelpet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram.