Watch: Chennai Hospital Flooded With Water After Heavy Rain

A government hospital located in Chennai's KK Nagar was water-logged on Thursday after heavy rains in city.

However, all the facilities are still operational in the hospital with the available manpower.

"The hospital wards including COVID-19 wards are not affected," said Dr Mahesh of ESI hospital.

Chennai's popular Marina beach was flooded due to heavy rains, which was a result of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression would move over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry.

#WATCH Rainwater enters ESI Hospital located in Chennai's KK Nagar



— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

"Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021," the weather department said.

Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in several parts of the city including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road.