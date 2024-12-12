Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rain, Schools Shut In Chennai, Nearby Districts

All schools will remain closed in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu in anticipation of heavy rains on Thursday. A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts.

Rain hit parts of Thoothukudi earlier this morning.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for moderate rains, with light thunderstorms across Vellore, Perambur, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul.

Thoothkudi, Tenkasi, and Teni districts are likely to face light rains, stated the weather department in its latest release.

Earlier, the IMD said that a western disturbance over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas is expected to bring light to isolated rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days.

In its forecast on Sunday, the IMD predicted a cold wave across most of Northern India beginning December 9.

According to an IMD release, cold wave conditions are expected in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions starting December 11.

The IMD defines cold wave conditions as a significant drop in temperature compared to normal climatological values for a given location.

