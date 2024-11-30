Man Electrocuted At Flooded ATM In Chennai, Body Found Floating In Water

People pulling out the electrocuted man from outside a flooded ATM in Chennai

His body was afloat. They prodded it with a wooden pole. A few men then pulled the body out of the floodwaters outside an ATM in Chennai, shows a disturbing video. The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall ahead of a powerful cyclone storm, Fengal, which is set to make landfall in the evening.

The man, who has not been identified so far, was likely electrocuted, said police. An investigation is underway, the cops added.

Fengal skirted the coast of Sri Lanka earlier this week, killing at least 12 people including six children.

Chennai International Airport has been temporarily shut till 7 pm in view of cyclone Fengal. Waterlogging has been reported from several areas in the city.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world heats up due to climate change driven by burning fossil fuels.